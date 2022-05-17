Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are promoting their movie in full swing, visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings ahead of the film's release. The actors were seen in ethnic wear while they visited the holy place. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Horror Comedy.

While Kiara looked elegant and beautiful in beige chicken suit, Kartik seemed perfect in white kurta with a kesari headscarf and jeans. Pictures and videos of the actors are going viral and grabbing the eyeballs. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Song De Taali: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Cool Number Will Make You Groove! (Watch Video).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set for its release on May 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2022 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).