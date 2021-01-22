The Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift was released on this day five years ago. Nimrat Kaur, who was cast opposite Akshay in the film, shared a Thank You note for fans of the film on social media. "Forever indebted for all the continuing love and gifts this film brought with it. Massive thanks to you all for embracing #Airlift and for all the adoration you showered for my humble contribution to this extraordinary story. #5YearsOfAirlift," Nimrat tweeted on Friday. Nimrat Kaur Shares Irrfan Khan’s Mural Painting in Heartfelt Instagram Post to Bid 2020 Goodbye

She also shared a poster of the film, along with a still. The Raja Krishna Menon-directed thriller cast Akshay as Ranjit Katyal, a Kuwait-based businessman who pulls off the near-impossible act of evacuating thousands of Indians during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Nimrat Kaur on Airlift Completing 5 Years:

Forevever indebted for all the continuing love and gifts this film brought with it. Massive thanks to you all for embracing #Airlift and for all the adoration you showered for my humble contribution to this extraordinary story. ♥️♾ #5YearsOfAirlift pic.twitter.com/JW4KIs1uyQ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 22, 2021

Nimrat soon reunites with Akshay in "Atrangi Re", which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

