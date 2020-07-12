Coronavirus brought everything to a standstill and just when we thought it couldn't get worse than what it already is, the news of Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan hit the news on July 11. The actors confirmed the news on Twitter as they revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 and were showing mild symptoms. Currently, the two are admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan who has recently been in the news for the release of his Amazon Prime series, Breathe Into The Shadows, was in the past couple of days spotted visiting the dubbing studio Sound N Vision. Breathe Into The Shadows: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says 'Shine On Baby' as Abhishek Bachchan Makes His Digital Debut.

After the news of the actor testing positive for coronavirus came forward, the studio that the actor was visiting seems to have been shut for now. As per trade analyst Komal Nahta, the studio has been temporarily sealed. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows."After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Komal Nahta's Tweet Here:

Sound N Vision dubbing studio closed temporarily as Abhishek Bachchan had, just a few days back, dubbed there for his web series, ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 11, 2020

Both Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan while confirming the news of their COVID-19 reports, made a clear announcement asking those who have been in close proximity to them to get themselves tested. Abhishek in his tweet wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

