Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan Urge COVID-19 Survivors to Donate Blood With an Aim to Fight the Pandemic (Read Tweets)

Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Insta)

The coronavirus crisis has caused a serious fear in the minds of citizens across the globe. Amid this, government and local bodies are trying their best to fight the deadly bug. Even our Bollywood stars are doing their bit by spreading awareness and urging fans to practice social distancing. Not just this, they have also been providing monetary help to the ones in need. Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn joined Kasturba Hospital's initiative and have urged the COVID-19 survivors to donate blood with an aim to save the lives of the infected ones. Ajay Devgn Rubbishes Rumours About Wife Kajol and Daughter Nysa’s Health Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Hrithik Roshan Says Coronavirus Should Be Afraid Of His Father Rakesh Roshan. Ajay and Hrithik in their latest social media post encouraged the heroes to sign up for the cause. While the Tanhaji actor called the survivors as 'Corona warrior', the War actor, Hrithik Roshan along with the post also shared the contact details of the hospital. Indeed, we laud their efforts to educate the masses and spread awareness amid the crisis. “Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus, " a part of Devgn's post read.

Ajay Devgn:

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

Hrithik Roshan:

Apart from the above, Ajay recently had also helped the daily wage workers from the fraternity by donating a sum of Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Well, we need such actors like Ajay and Hrithik, who are vocal as well as a helping hand during such hard times. Stay tuned!