Ajay Devgn Rubbishes Rumours About Wife Kajol and Daughter Nysa’s Health Amid Coronavirus Scare

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has rubbished rumours related to his actress-wife Kajol and daughter Nysa's health. Devgn took to Twitter to announce that his wife and daughter are "absolutely fine". The 50-year-old star's tweet comes days after a media report claimed that Nysa showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was taken to the hospital by Kajol. Ritesh Sidhwani Slams People Spreading Rumours About His Niece That Says She Is Diagnosed with COVID-19 (Read Tweet)

"Thank you for asking. Kajol and Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue and baseless," Ajay tweeted. On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in "Maidaan", based on the golden era of Indian football. The actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, "Maidaan" is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020. Alia Bhatt Enjoys Self-Isolation With Ranbir Kapoor, Shares Picture to Quash All the Breakup Rumours.

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

He also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up, a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.