As he turned 54 on Sunday, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn celebrated his special day with a special screening of his latest release Bholaa with 100 underprivileged beneficiaries here. Ajay said: "I am truly humbled by the love that I have received from these young superstars today. They loved Bholaa, shared their favourite parts from the film with so much enthusiasm, spoke so fondly of my action sequences in the movies. It was a touching and truly lovely experience for me." Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Film Collects Rs 30.70 Crore in India.

BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow, organised a special screening of 'Bholaa', the action-thriller starring Ajay and Tabu for young, underprivileged beneficiaries from Mumbai. These beneficiaries are first-generation students from low-income backgrounds living in the slums of Mumbai suburbs. Ajay spent time with them on his birthday, talking about the world of movies, dreams and life in general. The celebration was over cupcakes and loud, excited songs wishing him a Happy Birthday. Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn’s Action Thriller Stands at a Total of Rs 18.60 Crore in India.

Speaking about the special initiative, Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookASmile said: "We are so appreciative of Ajay and his team for being so gracious and helping us spread smiles, making entertainment more meaningful and truly make this Sunday morning special for the beneficiaries."

