Ajay Devgn Pulls A Hefty Stunt; Quietly Donates Oxygen Cylinders And Ventilators For Dharavi's COVID-19 Hospital

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bollywood celebrities are turning into real-life superheroes amid the COVID-19 crisis. Be it Vikas Khanna, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and more, celebs from different walks of life are trying their best to help the ones in need. Talking on the same lines, reportedly it's Singham star, Ajay who secretly has helped the BMC to build a COVID-19 field hospital at Dharavi by bearing the expenses for oxygen cylinders and ventilators. For the unversed, Dharavi is Asia's biggest slum where coronavirus cases are increasing with each passing day at an alarming rate. Ajay Devgn Is All Praises For Sonu Sood's Gesture Of Sending Migrant Workers Back To Their Homes.

Indeed, we need such messiah's amid the pandemic. The report further states that the charges were born by Ajay Devgn Films Foundation (ADFF). Earlier to this, the actor's production house had also supplied ration kits for 700 families in Dharavi. The assistant municipal commissioner of G-North, Kiran Dighavkar, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror revealed that Ajay has paid for the equipment and beds. He said, "We told him we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them." Ajay Devgn Reacts To Video Of Autistic Fan From Qatar Who Responds Positively To His Songs.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Old Tweet Supporting Dharavi Below:

Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donatehttps://t.co/t4YVrIHg3M#MissionDharavi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

In two shifts four doctors, 12 nurses, and 20 ward attendants will supposedly look after the patients. "There are toilets and separate cubicles for each patient. We have an institutional quarantine centre at Maharashtra Nature Park across the road. We also have an isolation centre at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex nearby. With this hospital, we will now have an end-to-end solution for Dharavi, "Dighavkar added.

The said hospital is located in Dharavi and constructed on a 400 sqm plot which will be a health centre of COVOD-19 infected patients where no critical patients will be treated. Kudus to Ajay Devgn for pulling the hefty stunt. Stay tuned!