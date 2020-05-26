Ajay Devgn Is All Praises For Sonu Sood's Gesture Of Sending Migrant Workers Back To Their Homes

Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has become internet's darling and rightly so! While everyone is doing their bit to help the frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic, what Sonu is doing is not 'bit.' He is personally working on sending migrant workers from Mumbai to their respective homes by arranging buses for them. Everyone is just so proud of him for his huge gesture and its successful implementation. Actor Ajay Devgn too could not resist appreciating him. Sonu Sood Arranges Buses To Take Migrants Home; Twitterati Calls Him 'Reel Life Villain, Real Life Hero.

In his latest tweet, the Singham actor praised Sonu's generous act towards the needy. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu Folded hands @SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe." Check out the tweet post below.

Ajay Devgn's Tweet:

The sensitive nature of the work that you are doing with sending migrant workers back to their homes safely is exemplary. More strength to you, Sonu 🙏@SonuSood #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 26, 2020

Earlier, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan too was very much impressed with the Dabangg actor's prompt decision and action. ‘A big salute to you Sonu Sood for your heroic efforts in making sure stranded migrant workers get to reach their homes.,' he had written.

Internet is right now filled with positive memes and inspiring messages dedicated to Sonu. He even recently hilariously trolled a person who was asking him to make him reach from his Mumbai home to an alcohol shop. Although, it is a long way to go for Sonu Sood, the right steps taken by him is commendable.