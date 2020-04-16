Ajay Devgn's Chanakya Will Be a Two-Part Franchise, Reveals Director Neeraj Pandey

Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn is still busy with the shooting of Bhuj: The Pride of India and wants to wrap it in time to ensure its Independence Day release. However, with coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shooting of every Bollywood project has been halted and filmmakers are unsure as to when they can resume their shootings. And while the actor was supposed to start shooting for Chanakya's long schedule in October, director Neeraj Pandey is currently clueless about its possibility.

Besides revealing how Ajay Devgn will go bald for his next period drama, Pandey in his recent conversation with Mumbai Mirror also revealed how he plans on making the film into a two-part franchise. Not just this, he also planned on shooting them one after another without taking any long break in between. "Let’s see how soon we can go on the floors. As of today, everything is very uncertain. We all just want to come out of this crisis," Pandey said when asked about his upcoming shooting schedule. Ajay Devgn Pledges To Donate Rs 51 Lakh for Industry Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Chanakya revolves around the royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor, Chandragupta and would mark Ajay's second historical outing after this year's release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Besides the period drama and Bhuj, the actor also has Maidaan - a biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, Kaithi remake and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5.