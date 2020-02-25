Ajay Devgn's 'Selfie' of Kajol Goes Against Definition But We Love What He Clicked!

Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Kajol has been tutoring her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on how to click selfies! Kajol on Tuesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting on a staircase. According to the caption, it seemed that the actress wanted her hubby to feature in the photo with her. Ajay Devgn to Step into Karthi’s Shoes for the Hindi Remake of Kaithi?.

She captioned the image: "Me: Baby let's take a selfie na... Hubby: Go sit there I will take it... Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it. His answer: pointing finger.. laugh emojis." Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Attend Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020.

Ajay Devgn's Selfie of Kajol

Ajay shared the same image and said it was his version of a selfie. "My version of the selfie is usually myself behind the camera," he said.