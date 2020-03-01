Akshay Kumar and Laxmmi Bomb Director Raghava Lawrence to Build Homes for Transgenders in Chennai

Akshay Kumar With Transgenders (Photo Credits: Instagram)

National award winner Akshay Kumar and director Raghav Lawrence will be building a home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai. In a post shared by celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Akshay also donated Rs 1.5 crore for the first transgender home in Chennai. Viral wrote: "Akshay Kumar donates 1.5 crores for first transgender building in Chennai The Laxmmi Bomb duo - actor Akshay Kumar and director Raghav Lawrence will be building home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai." Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani Wrap Up the Shoot of Their Upcoming Horror-Comedy.

Raghav took to social media to inform about this new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. "Also thanking Akshay for donating Rs 1.5 crores for the same," Bhayani wrote. The remake of the super-hit Tamil horror-comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life. Akshay Kumar to Donate Rs 1.5 Crore for Building a Transgender Home In India, Confirms Laxmmi Bomb Director Raghava Lawrence.

The Tamil film featured R. Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.