Today is Akshay Kumar's birthday. It's the special day of a man who has been consistent with his movies and always manages to make everyone happy, from producers to distributors to audiences. Akshay has spent over 25 years in this industry and has seen a plethora of changes. A 90s discovery, the actor has carved a niche on his own. While other actors were busy being loverboys, he put his martial arts to use to become a Khiladi. Despite not being part of big banner movies, Akshay always had work and hits too. Akshay Kumar Talks About Son Aarav on ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, Says He Wants to Be Away From Limelight

Akshay is also one of those actors who knows to look for an opportunity and when it presents itself, grab it with open arms. When action movies created fatigue, he moved to comedy and owned it. When that got monotonous, he switched to intense movies like Baby. Today, he owns the nationalism on screen. All this while, Akshay became a surefire investment with guaranteed returns at the box office. So what makes him click every freaking time at the box office? This is what we concluded...

More the merrier

Akshay Kumar believes in making more movies. While most of his 90s counterparts like Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan keep the number to two films a year, Akshay can go as much as four. That's because this man his highly disciplined. He is always on time on the sets and makes sure he finishes all his movies as quickly as possible. It not only gives him more time to do other projects but also helps the producer save money by being non-extravagant. And between all this, he manages to go on family holidays!

Variety genres

Akshay obviously has a thing for nationalistic fervours in his movies. But that's not all that he does. If there's a Mission Mangal, there's also Housefull 3. This year, Prithviraj Chauhan, a period drama, was supposed to release on Diwali but coronavirus spoiled the plans.

Perfect release dates

With all the big superstars booking everything from Eid to Diwali to Christmas to Gandhi Jayanti, Akshay had focussed on I-day and Republic Day. Most of his recent hits have released on these dates and earned spectacularly well.

Budget mix

Akshay's movies aren't expensively mounted all the time. Most of his movies are made at a humble budget of Rs 50-70 crore mostly that at times, earn over Rs 100 crore. Can you imagine the profit percent here?

For the fans

Akshay adores his fans and his following. He makes it a point to always live up to their expectations. That's why you won't see him doing the same thing again and again because he understands what his fans want. If he makes movies like Naam Shabana for the multiplex audience, there's also Toilet Ek Prem Katha which speaks to every section of the audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).