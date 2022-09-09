Akshay Kumar is undeniably one of the most dedicated stars we have in the industry. Over the years, he has entertained the audiences with his mind-blowing acting skills via comedy and action films. Also, from past few years, we see him blending social messages with commercial movies and winning fans over. Indeed, the National Award winner never fails to impress. Even though his last few releases have not worked at the box office, but he’s learning with every mistake and improving. And as the superstar celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at his top five flicks as per IMDb which are must-see. So, let’s get started. Cuttputlli Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Casting is a Major Weak Point in This Otherwise Okay Remake of Ratsasan (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hera Pheri (2000)

With 8.1 rating, this cult movie gave Akshay the most memorable character of his career. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the comedy film saw the actor as Raju along with Suniel Shetty (Shyam) and Paresh Rawal (Baburao). The trio’s performance in the flick is next level with bang on comic timing. A gem!

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Special 26 (2013)

Up next, we have the best heist film ever made in Bollywood. This one revolves around a group of con artists posing as CBI officers with an aim to extract black money from elites via raids. It has a rating of 8 on IMDb.

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Baby (2015)

This one is a great watch starring Kumar. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is all about how a counter-intelligence team’s only mission is to stop a terrorist attack. This has 7.9 rating on IMDb. Akshay Kumar Blames Himself for His Films’ Box Office Failures, Says ‘I Have to Make Changes’ (Watch Video).

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Airlift (2016)

Akshay and Nimrat Kaur give quite an outstanding performance in this film, thus making it critically acclaimed. The movie is based on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait during its invasion by Iraq. FYI, it's IMDb rating is 7.9!

Where to Watch: Google Play Movies

PadMan (2018)

With 7.9 rating, Akshay made women's menstruation and health a coffee table conversation with this movie. Directed by R Balki, this one tackles prejudices, myths and assumptions with regards to ladies’ menstrual cycle.

Where to Watch: Netflix

That’s it, guys! These are the top rated films of Akki that prove his versatility as well as calibre to chose challenging roles. Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).