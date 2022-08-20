Akshay Kumar's last few releases namely Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and the latest Rasksha Bandhan, have been box office failures. This is indeed an alarming situation and so addressing the same at a recent media interaction, Akki blamed himself for his movies going wrong at the ticket window. "I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me," he said. Raksha Bandhan Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Sincere Performance Fails To Save This High-Pitched Melodrama! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)