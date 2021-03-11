Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a picture with his wife and author, Twinkle Khanna from their tropical getaway at a beach destination. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Airlift actor shared a selfie in which he posed along with Twinkle for the camera. Akshay captioned the post as, "Happy place = Happy face. We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime." Akshay Kumar Dedicates Beautiful Wedding Anniversary Post for Wifey Twinkle Khanna, Says ‘Twenty Years of Togetherness and You Still Make My Heart Flutter’.

In the picture, Akshay looked dashing sporting a salt-and-pepper look, paired along with a white t-shirt, while Twinkle who rested her head on her hubby's chest looked stunning in her multi-coloured attire and cool shades. Twinkle and Akshay, who are one of Bollywood's most love couple got married in the year 2000 and have a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara. Twinkle Khanna Turns A Year Older Today And Akshay Kumar Shares The Sweetest Birthday Post For His Wifey!

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, 'Bachchan Pandey, 'Bell Bottom', 'Atrangi Re', and 'Ram Setu'.