Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan had made quite the splash in the industry when he made his debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. However, come 2015, Imran did his last film Katti Batti and the actor hadn't signed on any films. The reason for that was recently revealed by his best friend Akshay Oberoi - Imran Khan has officially quit films and acting. Imran has off lately only been in the news for his troubled marriage with Avantika Malik. Through the couple is yet to release any official statement, they have been living separately for a while now, if reports are to be believed. Have Imran Khan and Wife Avantika Malik Sorted Out Their Differences? Latter's Latest IG Post Hints At Picking 'Love' Over 'Hate' (View Post).

In a recent Facebook interactive session with Navbharat Times, Akshay Oberoi, when asked about his bestie in the industry, said, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my best friend and close friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.” Imran Khan and Avantika Malik Separation: Actor’s Mother-in-Law Vandana Squashes Divorce Rumours.

Akshay also went on to reveal, "Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

Akshay was also asked I there is anyone to blame for Imran's failure as an actor. To this Akshay stated that every actor faces failure and there is nobody to blame. He also went on to say that the reason why Imran quit films was because it was not working for him. Well, now that's one rock-solid best friend there, don't you think so too?

