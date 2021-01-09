Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on Friday penned a goodbye note to her four-legged friend and relived some priceless memories with her pet cat who has passed away. The Highway star took to Instagram and announced the passing away of her cat by sharing heartwarming pictures featuring candid moment between the two. Will Alia Bhatt Join Varun Dhawan to Perform at Sonam Kapoor's Sangeet? Here's What She Has to Say!

Bhatt shared two photos of her furry friend as she embraced the memorable moments with her cat. In the first snap, Alia is seen smiling as she holds her cat, and hugs her. The adorable picture showcased the lovable bond between the two. While on the other hand, the second picture captures a candid moment in which Alia is seen lying in bed, checking her phone while her kitty sits on her bedside.

Terming the cat her 'angel', the Student Of The Year star penned down a goodbye note for her cat. She noted, "Goodbye my angel". Celebrity followers Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and over 1 lakh fans liked the post, while many chimed into the comments section leaving a red heart and floral bouquet emoticons.

Of late, the Raazi actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Bollywood's dimple queen - Bhatt enjoyed a vacation in the Ranthambore National Park and gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans. (ANI)