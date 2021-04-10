Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is currently quarantined at home with Covid-19, had a note of wisdom for fans on Saturday, along with a couple of pictures lying in bed. "Dreamers never wake up," Alia wrote alongside the images, with a cloud emoji. Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2. She keeps sharing health updates on social media. Gangubai Kathiawadi South Teaser: Alia Bhatt Uproars the Telugu Way and It Looks Mighty Impressive (Watch Video)

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick. Incidentally, her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also contracted the virus around the same time, and went into isolation. Alia and Ranbir will co-star in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious adventure "Brahmastra", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Vakeel Saab: The Telugu Teaser Of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi To Be Attached With Pawan Kalyan’s Film (Watch Video).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post Below:

She also has "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" coming up with Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and Ajay Devgn, besides Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht". Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with the self-starring "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama also featuring Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

