Actress Ameesha Patel wishes to be "hot", but her fans already think she is. Sharing a video of her wearing a colourful bandeau and denims, on social media, she quipped: "How I wish I was HOTTT!!!", followed by several smiling and lipstick emojis. Ameesha Patel Celebrates Her Birthday by Distributing Masks, Sanitary Napkins and Food Items to the Needy

The post has garnered many views and comments like "Hotness, super hot, beautiful, fit and fabulous". Meanwhile, Ameesha turned a year older in June, and she chose to celebrate her birthday by doing social service. When Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel’s Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai Title Track Got An Amul Revamp (Watch Video)

Check Ameesha Patel's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram How I wish I was HOTTT!!!😀😀😀😀😀😀😀💋💋💋💋💋 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

The "Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai" actress had distributed masks, sanitary napkins and food items to poor women in slums. She also posted a video on Instagram in which she was seen meeting members of an NGO.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).