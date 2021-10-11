Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most influential and recognised stars we have in Bollywood. Right from doing commercially hit films to even starring in critically-acclaimed ventures, the megastar has done it all. However, his journey to superstardom was not at all easy. There was a time when Big B was rejected for being skinny, tall, and whatnot. But it was Indira Gandhi’s (then prime minister) letter of recommendation that led to his entry into showbiz. He then starred in many films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Don, Trishul, and more which made him famous and how. Critics and fans started to admire his brilliance. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan! From Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s K to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Lets Take a Look at Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood Superstar.

The best part about him is that be it the 70s or 2021, his aura as an actor has not dimmed at all. He still can give tough competition to any star. Apart from being an actor, Bachchan is also someone who inspires many minds via his words. There have been many instances when he has spoken the truth and made us think, think and think. And as Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 79th birthday today (October 11), we take a look at some of his thought-provoking quotes that are gems. Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: 5 Onscreen Looks Of The Actor That Are As Iconic As Him.

Well, these are some of the inspiring sayings of the megastar that need your attention. In a nutshell, there is and will never be a larger-than-life star like Amitabh Bachchan. We bow down to Bollywood’s Shahenshah. Here’s wishing him a great year ahead and lots of success. Stay tuned!

