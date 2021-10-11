Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar of Indian cinema, celebrates his birthday today. He is one actor who has fans across several generations. He has been part of this industry for over 40 years and counting. And yet he never disappoints. In the 70s, when he was peaking and then became a superstar, many assumed post the commercial era, he might not have much to offer on screen. After a really bad time in life, Bachchan took a rebirth as an actor. He completely changed the dynamics of the profession by picking up movies that bolstered people's faith in his talent a lot more than it did in the 70s. He picked character roles and delivered them so well, today he is perhaps the only 70 yeard actor in Hindi cinema who has characters written for him. Amazon Alexa Brings Amitabh Bachchan's Voice Feature To Echo

What also became as iconic as Amitabh Bachchan's movies were his avatars. From Deewar to Sholay, his looks went vogue. Today on his birthday we will talk about these avatars that are as legendary as the man himself.

All that glitters is Bachchan

This is one costume every kid in those days might have envied and also, tried to recreate.

Amitabh Bachchan in Yarana ( photo credit: Twitter)

Andheri raaton ka Shehenshah

It's funny how much we have seen people requesting Bachchan to say the iconic dialogue and also saw many wearing this costume for mimicry purposes

Amitabh Bachchan in Shehenshah ( photo credit: Twitter)Ande se nikla Amitabh Bachchan

This song is just the best and so is Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan in Amar Akbar Anthony ( photo credit: Twitter)

Billa no. 786 and Maa

Everything about Deewar is sensational and so is this getup of AB. The actor recounted once that it was an outfit that was put together to hide a flaw. Today, it's iconic.

Amitabh Bachchan in deewar ( photo credit: Twitter)

Sholay wala Amitabh

Bell bottom and that jacket over a t-shirt... It's as simple as that and yet nothing denotes classic AB as this Jai outfit!

Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay ( photo credit: Twitter)

There are other avatars of Amitabh Bachchan that are equally memorable but these will always be our favourite.

