Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 47th Wedding Anniversary With Jaya Bachchan, Shares Wedding Photos Along with an Interesting Anecdote!

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their wedding anniversary on June 3. The couple is celebrating 47 years of togetherness this year and Big B took to social media to share a special post on the same.The actor took a trip down memory lane as he shared their gorgeous wedding picture. In the pictures, we see Jaya Bachchan sporting a beautiful red lehenga whereas Amitabh Bachchan is seen in a white sherwani. There's no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and they define strength, the way they have stood along with each other through thick and thin. Amitabh Bachchan Says Lockdown Has Taught Him More Than What He Learnt In His 78 Years.

Sharing the beautiful pictures from their wedding, Mr Bachchan also shared an interesting anecdote as he recalled that they were to travel to London if Zanjeer became a success and it was his father who asked him to tie the knot first and then go on a trip to London. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .."Amitabh Bachchan Has a Hilarious Caption on His Recent Instagram Post Featuring Wildlife Photographer With Cheetah.

As for Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's love story, the actress had first met him at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune in 1970. Although, the couple got close after working together on films like Ek Nazar and Guddi.