Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, is under the lens as the netizens have trolled him for his old tweet about women's lingerie. Recently, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of Big B’s tweet, which the actor had posted on June 12, 2010, where he wrote, “T26 -In the English language, why is 'bra' singular and 'panties' plural”. Amitabh Bachchan’s Hilarious Response to Twitter Blue Tick Decision for Accounts With 1 Million Followers; Check It Out Here.

T26 -In the English language, why is 'bra' singular and 'panties' plural ... — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2010

As soon as the photo of the old tweet went viral on the internet, netizens started sharing their thoughts on the same. They wrote, “Nation wants to know”, “Good question Bachchan saab try this in next season of 'KBC'”, “Sir Ask this in 'KBC' for 5cr”, “galat hain Amitabh ji”, “Jaya ji apse nahi puchte kya Amit ji ye sab”.

galat hain Amitabh ji — Philosopher ₪ (@hsinuom) July 26, 2023

KBC me puchhna tha na ye sawaal. 😂😂😂 — Vipul Mittal (@vipulmittal09) December 22, 2019

Big B is set to host the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). KBC is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It has been hosted by the actor since its inception in 2000, except for during the third season, which was presented by Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. While, some older comments on the tweet read as, “Such tweet doesn't suit a person of your calibre, you should apologise”, “This man is ambassador for many govt programs. What a shame (sic)”, “With due respect, even your grandchildren will not find this amusing. Please stop embarrassing yourself, “Not everything that crosses your conscious space needs to be expressed".

In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in movies: Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Goodbye and Uunchai. Now, he is all set to appear in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, where he will be seen performing some action scenes. He will also have a special appearance in Ghoomer, The Umesh Chronicles. KBC 15 will soon air on Sony TV.

