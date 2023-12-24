Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan extended birthday greetings to "absolute best" Anil Kapoor, saying, "celebrating a legend today". Senior actor Anil, who has a career span of 40 years in the showbiz industry is celebrating his 67th birthday on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena dropped a black and white picture of the National Film Award winner. Anil Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times The Jhakaas Actor Played Second Fiddle in Women-Centric Films and Won Heart.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Kareena Kapoor Instagram Story

Along with the photo, Anil’s Bewafaa co-star wrote: “Celebrating a legend today @anilskapoor Happy birthday to the absolute best...” Kareena and Anil shared screen space in 2005 musical romantic drama Bewafaa. The film also stars Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena next has The Crew, and Singham Again in the pipeline. On the other hand, Anil was last seen as Balbir Singh in the action thriller Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He next has Fighter in which he plays Rakesh Jai Singh. The aerial action movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. It is set to release on January 25.

