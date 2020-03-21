Anil Kapoor Sings for 'Self Quarantined' Neighbour Anupam Kher As the Duo Chat From Their Balconies to Follow Social Distancing (Watch Video)

Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

So as to contain the spread of coronavirus, citizens all across the countries that have recorded positive cases of coronavirus have been asked to follow social distancing and isolation. India too is currently battling with over 200 positive cases of COVID-19. Actor Anupam Kher, who returned from the US on Friday, had earlier revealed in his Instagram post that he in 'self-quarantine'. Given the pandemic outbreak, the actor also revealed that he hasn't been able to meet his friends which is a normal ritual for him on his return from foreign trips. Although he and his friend Anil Kapoor found a unique way to catch up in the midst of social-distancing. Anupam Kher, Self-Quarantined After Returning From US, Tests Negative For COVID-19.

Anil Kapoor shared a video on social media in which Anupam Kher is seen standing on his balcony while they talk about their lives and Kapoor even mentions that his wife won't allow Kher to come into his house. Sharing the video, Anil wrote, "#AKseesAK! Keeping up with traditions but from a distance!! #socialdistancing #staysafe."

In the same video, Anil Kapoor also jokingly sings, the popular Hindi song "Tere Ghar Ke Saamne Ghar Banaunga". Later posting the same video about his interaction with Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher wrote, "Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!!"Coronavirus Effect! Sonam Kapoor and Husband Anand Ahuja in Self-Quarantine After Returning From Their London Trip.

Check Out Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher's Balcony Interaction Here:

It is nice to see celebrities showing how even whilst social distancing, we can remain in touch. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also posted a screengrab of her video call with close friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora saying 'All in this Together'.