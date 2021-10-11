Actor Anshuman Jha who is preparing for his upcoming action film titled Lakadbaggha explains why he prefers to do limited work and invests time in preparing for a role. Anshuman said, "We all will die one day. These characters will live beyond our life. So it's an artiste's primary responsibility to prep hard for a role and look at the character through various prisms. Anshuman Jha Wins Best Actor Critics Award at IIFFB 2021 for the Film Midnight Delhi.

This requires a huge time commitment from my end and therefore, I like to put all my efforts in one project for a year so that I can do complete justice with my role. This is a personal choice, and I would like to keep it this way. Television never allowed me that freedom and I have therefore never done TV." In 2019, the actor was seen as an Army officer in Academy Award nominee Ashvin Kumar's 'No Fathers in Kashmir' where he was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Zareen Khan, Anshuman Jha’s Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele Bags a Spot at 2021 IIFFB.

In 2020 he appeared as the cult pulp writer with the web show 'Mastram', and in 2021 Anshuman had the release of 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' where he played the sensitive character of a homosexual man. The actor is now putting all his energies on his next, 'Lakadbaggha' which begins shoot this year-end. He has pushed Harish Vyas's next 'Hari-Om' to 2022 as he wants to put all his attention to this action film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).