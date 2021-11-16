Article 15 and Thappad director Anubhav Sinha was in a stellar company at the Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding at Sukh Vilas, Chandigarh, and on Tuesday he went to town on Instagram with a picture of him having breakfast on the day after the marriage. Giving him company on the table were Hansal Mehta (for whose 'Shahid' Rajkummar got the National Award for Best Actor and it was on the sets of his 'City Lights' that the couple first met), Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Marriage Pics Give an Aesthetic Vibe of the Wedding Season!

Anurag Basu (in whose OTT film 'Ludo' Rajkummar was recently seen), director-choreographer-reality show judge Farah Khan, 'Family Man' co-creator Raj Nidimoru, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar, and the producer of multiple award-winning films, Madhu Mantena. Captioning the picture, Anubhav wrote: "There's so much common history most of us share. Leave us at a table and you have such an amazing book of knowledge, behind the scenes and wisdom. A tale of courage, love, deceit and betrayals. A saga of triumphs and falls. Trust me there is so much we share." Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Dance to Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ at Their Wedding Reception (Watch Video).

Check Out Anubhav Sinha's Instagram Post Below:

The frame looks rich with all the elements of a carefully crafted film, from stunning architecture, good food, and of course, some of the towering behind-the-scenes personalities of Hindi cinema. The conversation on the table must have been riveting, as Sinha so mysteriously hints at.

