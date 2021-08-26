Exactly 36 years ago, veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony. Marking the special occasion, Anupam, on Thursday, took to Instagram and dug out a vintage photograph from his wedding ceremony. In the image, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional outfits with garlands around their necks. He also penned a sweet note to celebrate his and Kirron's 36 years of marital bliss. Anupam Kher Pens Heartwarming Birthday Post for Wife Kirron Kher, Says ‘May God Give You Long and Healthy Life’ (View Post).

"Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always," Anupam captioned the post. Anupam Kher, on Campaign Trail For Wife Kirron, Left Embarrassed After Being Quizzed on 2014 BJP Poll Promises; Watch Video.

Anupam and Kirron's son Sikandar Kher, too, wished the couple on their wedding anniversary. "Happy anniversary to these two people. I think I have seen them somewhere...to many more," Sikandar wrote on Instagram. For the unversed, Sikandar is Kirron's son from her first marriage with Gautam Berry.

