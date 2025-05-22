Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam was recently at the centre of a controversy after he lashed out at a concertgoer in Bengaluru who demanded that he sing Kannada songs. As the matter slowly cooled down, reports suggested that the "Anisuthide" singer criticised Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya over his stand on an SBI employee refusing to speak Kannada in the state's capital. This comes after an X (formerly Twitter) handle with the username @SonuNigamSingh shared a tweet, asking the politician not to dub Kannada movies in Hindi or make them pan-India. Sonu Nigam, who has repeatedly warned that he is not on X and that the handle is fake, was furious that news portals and media outlets reported the tweet as his statement. He reacted angrily with a post on Instagram. Sonu Nigam Kannada-Pahalgam Controversy: Sorry Not Enough, Says ‘Kuladalli Keelyavudo’ Director K Ramnarayan After Replacing Two Songs of Bollywood Singer.

Sonu Nigam Slams Media for Spreading Misinformation Amid Kannada Controversy

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday afternoon (May 22), Sonu Nigam shared screenshots of a news portal covering the impersonator's comment on Tejasvi Surya as his. He wrote, "Times of India, are you Out of your mind? How many times have I declared I am not on Twitter? Spreading misinformation on my name is only going to poison the minds of people who have loved me so much all these years.. Not everyone will have the sense to fact check you news. I'm truly done with this country's desperate and brutal Media. Shame."

Sonu Nigam Lashes Out at News Portals Spreading Misinformation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Even the X user reacted to the blunder and wrote, "Bahut galat baat hai ye toh...Shabd mere, opinion mere aur credit kisi aur ko diya jata hai. Media ke mitron see kehna chahunga bahut naainsaafi hai yeh." Translations? "This is really wrong. Words are mine, opinions are mine, and someone else gets the credit. I would like to tell my media brothers that this is really wrong." ‘Sonu Nigam’ Is NOT on X! Singer Plans To Take Action Against Impostor Who Keeps Making ‘Sensational Political Remarks’ – Reports.

In 2024, reports indicated that the singer was planning to take legal action against an X user who kept causing confusion with frequent sensational posts.

