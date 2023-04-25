Saawariya for all its flaws had one of the best albums of that year. Even today, you can listen to the entire album and fall in love. That's absolutely rare. In these times, there isn't a single film music album that satisfies your musical sensibilities in its entirety. Saawariya was released in 2007 and mesmerised many with its colours and music. There's one more thing about Saawariya that you may not be aware of. The song "Yoon Shabnami" was first recorded by Arijit Singh when he wasn't as popular as he is now. But that version was not used in the film. Arijit Singh Birthday: From 'Tum Hi Ho' to 'Hawayein', 7 Heart-Touching Melodies by Ace Singer That Are Soothing! (Watch Videos).

Speaking to Hindu a few years back, Sanjay Leela Bhansali called Arijit Singh special and revealed, "I know him from the time he took part in the reality show Fame Gurukul. I remember calling him up and telling him that even if he lost the competition, he is a great singer. I made him sing ‘Yun Shabnami’ from Saawariya; it never got used. "

"Yoon Shabnami" was later sung by Parthiv Gohil for the movie and it still gives us goosebumps. The switch to a different tempo toward the end is just majestic. Arijit Singh Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet During IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony (See Pic).

Parthiv has done a brilliant job or this song wouldn't have been one of our favourites. But on Arijit Singh's birthday, can we please request Sanjay Leela Bhansali to release his version someday too? Pretty please!

