Arjan Bajwa: I felt Like Picking Up A Rifle Gun On That Fateful Night To Shoot The Culprits Down!

Arjan Bajwa Maintains That 26/11 Is A Scar On Our Country (Image Credit: Instagram)

Actor Arjan Bajwa who enjoyed the success of Kabir Singh, in which he played Shahid Kapoor's brother, is excited about his OTT debut State of Siege on ZEE5. Bajwa plays Colonel Kunal Sahota, a character inspired by Colonel Sheoran who led the 'Black Tornado' operation to neutralize the terrorists during the 26/11 Attack in Mumbai. The webseries is based on the book by the same title. In his exclusive interview with Latestly Bajwa maintains that he closely depicts the accomplishments of a real-life officer and adds that the role is right up his alley.

"In real life we were caught unaware on that night. The terror attack of 26/11 is a scar on our country. In a way it's a failure of intelligence, in spite of being equipped. Somewhere something went wrong. For something as miniscule as ten terrorists coming infiltrating into our country via the sea route, it is unbelievable. We are such a big country. Our defence forces are the fourth best forces in the world. Do you think somebody had the audacity to take a chance like this?" questions Arjan.

The 40 year-old also adds that somewhere some conspiracy was hatched and a lapse had definitely happened. "It's a failure on our part and we should not have let it happened in the first place. There were learning lessons too from that episode and you will see that when you watched the series State Of Siege in order to understand the role NSG played in fighting against the terrorists,"he adds.

"26/11 terror attacks made me so angry. I remember on that night we were planning to go out and dine out with friends. Later, we realised the magnitude of the incidents and many hotels in Mumbai were barricaded. There were multiple attacks on the city and it made me so angry that I felt like picking up a rifle and shoot these culprits/terrorists down. And who would have thought that one day I get to play the character who had actually picked a rifle that night to get the job done in real life!"