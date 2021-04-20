Singer Arjun Kanungo on Monday addressed streaming platforms, asking them to give singers and musicians due credit if their tracks are used in any online production. "A request to all streaming platform - Please credit streams to featuring artist's account as well. Fursat Singer Arjun Kanungo on COVID-19 Pandemic: I Can’t Imagine Having a Stage Show at Least Till November.

While they might be featuring, they also contribute majorly to the track," the singer, wrote in an Instagram story. Kanungo singer didn't elaborate on what triggered his concern. Arjun Kanungo Shares Experience of Filming ‘Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi’ Video Song with Sonal Chauhan Which Is Shot on Phone.

The 30-year-old singer has emerged as one of the favourite voices of new-generation indie music fans in the country. His latest hits include "Waada hai" and "Tum na ho".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2021 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).