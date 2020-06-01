Arjun Rampal Says 'Gone Too Soon' As He Remembers Wajid Khan By Sharing an Unseen Video of the Composer Working on a Song For His Film Daddy

Arjun Rampal, Wajid Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of the passing of music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame. The singer-composer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was also suffering from a kidney ailment. Wajid aged 42, breathed his last on June 1, morning and was cremated in Mumbai. Social media has been buzzing with loving messages for the late composer from family and friends as they lost a dear one. Several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra among others took to social media to share their grief over his passing. Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away at 43: 7 Chartbuster Songs Sung by the Composer That Will Remain in the Hearts of His Fans Forever.

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to Instagram to share an old unseen video of the late composer, working on a song for his film Daddy. In the video, Wajid along with his brother Sajid is seen listening to the song "Eid Mubarak". Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "I still can’t believe this, Wajid an amazing soul has left us. His talent, his infectious smile, his gentle demeanour. His larger than life grace. Broken today. Gone too soon. Will miss you dearly. My love and condolences to Sajid and the family. Phir milenge bhai. This was him working on a song for Daddy."

Check Out the Video Here:

In his Bollywood career, Wajid delivered many big hits along with his brother and particularly for Salman Khan's films. His last composition too was with Salman for his recently released track "Bhai Bhai" which the actor released from his Panvel farmhouse amid lockdown. Wajid also crooned other tracks such as, "Fevicol Se", "Chinta Ta Chita" among others. The composer will certainly be dearly missed.