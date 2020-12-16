New-age singing star Armaan Malik says he gets many acting offers, adding that he would give acting a thought only if the offer is good and after due preparation. "A lot of people have approached me to act in their films. After watching my music videos, people feel I can become an actor. I just think that I don't want to do anything half-heartedly. I have been learning music since childhood. I don't want to act just for the sake of it. I want to be well prepared before coming into films and I also want to be presented in a good manner," Armaan told IANS." Armaan Malik Releases His Third English Single ‘How Many’; A Song That Will Definitely Make it to Your Playlist (Watch Video)

On why preparation was important to be an actor, Armaan said: "Dancing and action are important parts of acting and I don't think I have those skills at this point of time. So, I want to prepare myself and then venture into acting. Now, my entire time is occupied with music. I don't find the space where I can try acting. If an interesting project comes my way, like playing the role of a musician in a web series or a film, I might consider it, because it comes naturally to me. Otherwise, I haven't given a thought about acting. I just respond to a project based on whether it appeals to me as an artiste or not." Armaan Malik Dedicates His 2020 MTV Europe Music Award to Indian Kids Who Dare to Dream

Armaan's latest song "Veham" has garnered more than 11 million views and is currently its trending on YouTube. "I don't have much attraction towards trending on social media or getting millions of views for my songs. When you get millions of views for a song it means people like your song but when they write something or react on social media about my songs that makes me happier than anything else.

I feel blessed that all my songs have been appreciated by the audience. When they come on my shows they sing along with me and that's the biggest achievement for any artiste," he said. The video of "Veham" features Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik. The song is penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, and it streams on YouTube.

