Indian model Paula has made some shocking revelations about Bollywood’s popular filmmaker Sajid Khan. If you remember, two years ago in October, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by some of the popular actresses in the industry and also a journalist. And here is another allegation of sexual misconduct on the Housefull director. Model Paula took to Instagram and shared her horrifying experience that she faced at the age of 17. While sharing the post, Paula wrote, “Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!” Many netizens are miffed with the director’s behaviour and hence have started to trend the hashtag #ArrestSajidKhan on Twitter. Indian Model Paula Accuses Sajid Khan of Sexual Misconduct, Reveals He Asked Her to Strip to Get a Role in Housefull.

In October 2018, the The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association had issued a one year ban on Sajid Khan that was revoked in December 2019. In fact, Khan even decided to step down as the director of Housefull 4 owing to the allegations against him and requested everyone not to pass out judgments till the truth is out. And now after seeing the post shared by Paula, some of the netizens have started to question on how come he is not behind the bars yet. Many have even shared screenshots of the earlier accusations made against Khan. #MeToo Movement: Sajid Khan Gets 1 Year Suspension From the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association.

Serial Molester - Label On Sajid Khan

How come this serial moIester is not in jail yet. #ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/AlcpW4H7lk — desi mojito (@desimojito) September 11, 2020

#ArrestSajidKhan

Once again, filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of harassing a model. Why is it that small and poor people are ignored all the time? Why is this madarsachhap Sajid Khan not arrested?#ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/1JtR8L4QZo — Shimorekato (@iam_shimorekato) September 11, 2020

Demanding Quick Actions Against The Filmmaker

Sajid Kahan is the close freind of Sajid Nadiadwala who is the part of Bollywood underworld cartel & brother of @TheFarahKhan high time @MumbaiPolice act against him for harrasing & abusing young girls sexually of small Towns. #ArrestSajidKhan — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) September 11, 2020

"Habitual Sexual Offender"

Impressive Resume of Sajid khan ..Eligible for the post of habitual sexual offender...#ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/8fjMDGijFL — Sneha Singhvi (@snehasneha173) September 11, 2020

Twitterati Is Clearly Miffed At Khan's Behaviour

He is habitual sex offender. He should be behind the bars. @Twitter should have provision of red tick instead of blue tick for these kind of monsters. #ArrestSajidKhan https://t.co/HAQm4uaJlK — King in the North 🐺 (@skywalker8901) September 11, 2020

Netizens Urge NCW India To Look Into The Matter

National Commission for Women and Maharashtra State Commission for Women should also focus on this sensitive issue. I support #ArrestSajidKhan@NCWIndia @DGPMaharashtra https://t.co/RXu1lCAklm — Pranav Joshi - प्रणव जोशी (@PranavJoshi_) September 11, 2020

Questioning Maharashtra Government

What's stopping Maharashtra government to take action against Sajid Khan who is accused of sexual harassment for 4th time. Bas Kangana pe hi sab gussa nikalna hai inko ? #ArrestSajidKhan — Neha Jain 🇮🇳 (@the_lost_girl92) September 11, 2020

The Post Shared By Paula On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimple paul (@paulaa__official) on Sep 9, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

Model Paula stated in her post, “He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie.” The allegations made by the Indian model against the Bollywood director has left everyone shocked once again.

