#MeToo movement isn't over in India or at least for Sajid Khan. The past has come to haunt him once again, years after he was earlier accused of all the sexual misconduct allegations. Indian model Paula took to her Instagram account to reveal horrifying details of her meeting with Sajid Khan and recounted how she was asked to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull (starring Deepika Padukone and Lara Dutta). #MeToo Hits Sajid Khan! Former Assistant Director Reveals Bollywood Filmmaker Asked Her To Get Breast Job Done And Send Bikini Photos.

Describing why she didn't come forward when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in India, Paula in her lengthy Instagram post wrote, "When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don't have my parents with me. I'm earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic)." #MeToo Movement: Sajid Khan Denies All Sexual Misconduct Allegations in His Reply to IFTDA.

Check Out Her Instagram Post

Narrating details of her experience, Paula wrote, "He spoke dirty to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie." The director was earlier accused by three members of the film fraternity as well as by a journalist. Paula understands she should have spoken about her incident earlier but she was so affected by the entire experience that she chose not to. She further stated that such people should be put behind bars for casting couch and for manipulating and stealing away your dreams.

Sajid Khan was even asked to step down as the director of Housefull 4 post all the sexual misconduct allegations against him. While Farhad Samji replaced him in the director's seat, Sajid was hoping for a comeback in the industry. However, with this new batch of allegations against him, his re-entry in the industry looks a bit difficult and impossible.

