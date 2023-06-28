Actress Asin, best known for her roles in Ghajini (Tamil and Hindi), Bol Bachchan, Kaavalan and Housefull 2, has fully debunked the rumours that she is divorcing her husband Rahul Sharma. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress captioned: “"In the middle of our summer holidays right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'.” Asin Thottumkal Slams Divorce Rumours With Rahul Sharma, Actress Calls It As ‘Baseless News’ (View Post).

“Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys." Is Asin Getting Divorced? Actress Sparks Separation Rumours After She Deletes All Pics With Husband Rahul Sharma on Instagram.

The rumours began circulating after Asin removed photos of herself and her husband from her Instagram account, which added fuel to the fire. While it is unknown why Asin removed those photos, she has completely denied the rumours.

Check Out Asin's Instagram Post Here:

Asin's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The only photo that she has kept of herself with her husband is a black and white pic, with the late actor Rishi Kapoor who had attended the couple’s wedding. The actress posted the picture as a tribute to the late Bollywood legend. Currently, her Insta account is full of pictures of her daughter Arin Rayn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).