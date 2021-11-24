The much-awaited trailer of Atrangi Re released today and we just can't have enough of it. There's something about Anand L Rai's movie settings. They draw you closer to it the moment it opens on the screen. It's a shame that Atrangi Re will be an OTT release. On the big screen, it could have lit up its audience. When on being lit, you must have noticed that Akshay Kumar plays a magician and one of the tricks involves being on fire, literally. That's quite daring but it took us back to 2019 when Amazon Prime announced its show The End with Akshay at a launch. The actor was on fire, literally, at that event as well. Atrangi Re Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan Make a Curious Love Triangle in This Aanand L Rai Directorial (Watch Video)

When you have Akshay at a launch, you need to serve stunts. So the actor lit himself up and walked the ramp. Don't know about bravado but it was damn scary. Check it out here... Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan’s Film To Release Directly On Disney+ Hotstar; Trailer To Be Out On November 24

Akshay Kumar literally on fire on the ramp at the Amazon Prime Video launch! The star joins the @amazonprimevideo family. His show is called THE END. Akshay got a scolding from wifey for this stunt that was like the one in his movie #kesari. @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/6JHvgmZakE — Shweta Parande (@fillumwaalii) March 5, 2019

Now check out the trailer

Atrangi Re will be streaming from December 24 on Disney+Hotstar. As for The End, producer Vikram Malhotra confirmed to PTI that the show will start shooting from this year end or early 2022.

