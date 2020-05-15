Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and More Reveal Their Fave Films From the '90s

Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The 90s was the golden era of Bollywood. Films like "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", "Hum Aapke Hai Kaun"and "Raja Hindustani" made people witness the beautiful art of storytelling. Remembering all those cult films, Twitter India took netizens down memory lane. It has come up with a challenge where people have to share their favourite films from the 90s. Our film stars are also taking a keen interest in it. Zareen Khan Reveals She Met Salman Khan On Set Of Yuvraaj As A Fan And Was Cast In Veer.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan were among the many celebrities who participated in this nostalgic game. "Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Thaa'," Kajol tweeted. Responding to Kajol's tweet, Ajay shared that his favourite film from the 90s is the Mahesh Bhatt directorial "Zakhm". In "Zakhm", Ajay played the role of Pooja Bhatt's son. Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals The Secret Behind Her Flawless Skin And It Definitely Needs Your Attention (Watch Video)

Ayushmann Khurrana

I'm a 90s kid. 😎 I think Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is a cult. So is DDLJ. Can't miss Rangeela also. Sigh. Too many classics. 💛 I nominate @bhumipednekar @tahira_k and @Aparshakti #90sLove https://t.co/MI1w8YvQMC — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Kajol

Ajay Devgn

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan's most favourite film from that era is his father Amitabh Bachchan's "Agneepath". Proudly calling himself a 90s kid, Ayushmann wrote: "I'm a 90s kid. Smiling face with sunglasses I think 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' is a cult. So is 'DDLJ'. Can't miss 'Rangeela' also. Sigh. Too many classics."