Zareen Khan Reveals She Met Salman Khan On Set Of Yuvraaj As A Fan And Was Cast In Veer

Salman Khan, Zareen Khan in Veer (Photo Credits: File Image)

Zareen Khan made her debut with the film, Veer, where she starred opposite Salman Khan. The film was written by Salman. And, the actress revealed the very interesting story behind casting her. And no, it is not because she looked a little like Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview, Zareen revealed that met Salman on the sets of his film, Yuvraaj, AS A FAN. The superstar was so impressed by her that he got her portfolio shoot done the very evening. Zareen said, “I was on Salman’s film shoot. He was shooting for Yuvvraaj, I remember. And I was there as a fan or whatever you’d want to call it." Zareen Khan: Versatile Chic, This Flawless Actress’ Arsenal Is a Lesson in Having Every Kind of Ensemble in Our Wardrobes!

"And I had no idea that a conversation that was happening with me as a fan would change my life. I never ever thought that I’d be an actress. I had met Salman purely as a fan and we happened to start talking," she added,

When Salman asked her to show some pictures, she showed him the ones she had on her phone. Salman, then, had her get a photoshoot done that very evening.

"By evening, I got to know that they are thinking about me for one of the biggest films being made at the time. Yes, I was asked to give an audition because the director, Anil Sharma sir, wasn’t really sure if I would be able to speak fluent Hindi. For that matter, even after Veer, for a very long time, people weren’t sure if I am an Indian or if I speak Hindi and all those sorts of things. But, yeah...somehow I passed my auditions with flying colours and I became a part of this industry," she added. Zareen Khan Opens Up on Casting Couch, Reveals How a Director Asked Her to Kiss as a Rehearsal.

Zareen will be next seen in the film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, where she plays the role of a lesbian woman.