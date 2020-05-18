Ayushmann Khurrana Flaunts His 8-Year-Old Son Virajveer's Guitar Playing Skills, Says ‘Tu Bhi Mere Jaisa’ (View Post)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Virajveer (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana just like all other celebrities is spending his quarantine time with family. The lockdown has surely given a chance to these celebs to have a gala time with their fam, which usually they do not get due to their hectic working hours. Well, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor has been sharing updates on his Instagram about what he is doing under the ongoing house arrest. Recently, the actor shared a beautiful picture of his eight years old son, Virajveer where he can be seen playing the musical instrument guitar. And after looking at the pic, all we wanna say is like father, like son. Ramayan: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Quashes Rumours of Her Mother Playing the Role of Trijata in DD National’s Mythological Show (Read Tweet).

The picture shared by Aushmann sees his kid playing the instrument while sitting at a corner in the house. The little one is seen focusing on the strings and playing a tune wherein his daddy captures the moment. Seems like Virajveer has been taking guitar lessons from his daddy dearest and now finally is trying his hands on all alone. Ayushmann captioned the post as 'Apni dhun mein rahta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai (You live in your own world. You are so like me).' Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and More Reveal Their Fave Films From the '90s.

Check Out The Post By Ayushmann Khurrana Below:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Insta Story

For the unversed, apart from being a superb actor, Ayushmann is also fabulous at singing, playing musical instruments, reciting poetries and anchoring. Quite a multi-talented lad. And well, seems like the same genes have been passed on to his son who can be seen in the photo playing music.