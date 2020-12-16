Actor Ayushmann Khurrana misses performing live, and says he also misses touching the hands of fans at gigs. The actor has posted a picture from one of his past gigs on Instagram to share how much he misses performing live. "I miss the stage. I miss people screaming at my gigs. I miss touching the hands of the crowd. World Children’s Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana Pledges to End Violence Against Children As UNICEF Celebrity Advocate

I miss being part of the crowd of a local artiste's gig somewhere in Eastern Europe. I miss being missed when I get late for my concert," he wrote with the image. Ayushmann's friends and fans loved the post, and started commenting. Actor Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji, while actress Maanvi Gagroo wrote: "What a pic AK."

The actor is currently busy shooting Abhishek Kapoor's "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. In the romantic movie, Ayushmann will play a cross-functional athlete. The film is expected to release next year.

