Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana posted birthday wishes for son Virajveer on Saturday, telling him to nurture the artiste within and saying he sees his reflection in the child. The actor shared a photograph of his son on his verified Instagram account, which captures the boy playing the guitar. "Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts.

You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year's Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane," Ayushmann wrote.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Post For Son Virajveer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", shot in his hometown Chandigarh. The love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently announced his next film, a campus comedy-drama titled Doctor G. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

