Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are paired up as parallel leads in Ali Abbas Zafar's new action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Although the film borrows its title from a 1998 David Dhawan film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead, BMCM is not a comedy of errors like its namesake, but rather an action-thriller. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F as female leads, while Prithviraj Sukumaran, recently acclaimed for his performance in Aadujeevitham, portrays the main antagonist. The film is set to release in theatres on April 11, where it will clash with Ajay Devgn's sports biopic Maidaan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Release Date Postponed to April 11; Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Make the Official Announcement.

Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are certified stars with a strong track record at the box office. However, their recent films have not performed as well as expected. But which of the two has the better track record? In this feature, we'll examine their past 10 releases to see who has delivered more hits, who is experiencing a leaner phase, and who has amassed the greater cumulative net collections. PS: The figures are sourced from Bollywood Hungama, and we are only considering collections within India.

So let's start with Bade Miyan here with his movies in descending order of release dates ...

Akshay Kumar

Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj

Release Date: October 6, 2023

Box Office Earnings: Rs 33.74 Crore

Verdict: Flop

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

Release Date: August 11, 2023

Box Office Earnings: Rs 150.17 Crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar in Selfiee

Release Date: February 24, 2023

Box Office Earnings: Rs 16.85 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu

Release Date: October 25, 2022

Box Office Earnings: Rs 71.87 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan

Release Date: August 11, 2022

Box Office Earnings: Rs 44.39 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj

Release Date: June 3, 2022

Box Office Earnings: Rs 68.05 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey

Release Date: March 18, 2022

Box Office Earnings: Rs 49.98 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Box Office Earnings: Rs 196 Crore

Verdict: Hit

Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz

Release Date: December 27, 2019

Box Office Earnings: Rs 205.14 Crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4

Release Date: October 25, 2019

Box Office Earnings: Rs 194.60 Crore

Verdict: Hit

Report Card

Hits: 4, Flops: 6

Total Nett Earnings: Rs 1030.79 Crore

PS: Have not considered the collections of Bell Bottom, which was released on August 19, 2021, when theatres hadn't opened all over the country.

Now on to Chote Miyan...

Tiger Shroff

Ganapath – A Hero Is Born

Tiger Shroff in Ganapath

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Box Office Earnings: Rs 9.70 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Release Date: April 29, 2022

Box Office Earnings: Rs 24.45 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Box Office Earnings: Rs 93.37 Crore

Verdict: Hit

(Baaghi 3's theatrical business was affected by the sudden lockdown imposed during the first wave of COVID-19)

War

Tiger Shroff in War

Release Date: October 2, 2019

Box Office Earnings: Rs 318.01 Crore

Verdict: Blockbuster

Student Of The Year 2

Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2

Release Date: May 10, 2019

Box Office Earnings: Rs 69.11 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2

Release Date: March 30, 2018

Box Office Earnings: Rs 164.38 Crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael

Release Date: July 21, 2017

Box Office Earnings: Rs 32.89 Crore

Verdict: Flop

A Flying Jatt

Tiger Shroff in A Flying Jatt

Release Date: August 25, 2016

Box Office Earnings: Rs 38.61 Crore

Verdict: Flop

Baaghi

Tiger Shroff in Baaghi

Release Date: April 29, 2016

Box Office Earnings: Rs 76.34 Crore

Verdict: Hit

Heropanti

Tiger Shroff in Heropanti

Release Date: May 23, 2014

Box Office Earnings: Rs 52.92 Crore

Verdict: Hit

Report Card

Hits: 5, Flops: 5

Total Nett Earnings: Rs 879.78 Crore

So, while Tiger Shroff edges over Akshay Kumar with one additional box office success within a span of 10 movies, Akshay has grossed more revenue in net earnings with the same amount of movies (even without considering Bell Bottom). We have to add here that Akshay's 10 movies came within merely five years, while Tiger's 10 movies consist of his entire filmography that began ten years back! Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth.

Also, it is interesting to note that Tiger's biggest hit to date - War - was a two-hero project; while out of Akshay's four hits among his last 10 films, three - Housefull 4, Good Newwz, and Sooryavanshi - were multi-starrers, while OMG 2 had him in an extended cameo with Pankaj Tripathi playing the main lead. So now that both Akshay and Tiger are brought together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will the multi-starrer aspect prove lucky for them? Let's wait and watch!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2024 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).