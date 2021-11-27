Bappi Lahiri has a unique style, be it his compositions, his playbacks or his manner of speech. That is also very identifiable. You will easily figure out if it's Bappi Lahiri talking. He loves to speak Hindi with a Bengali diction and does so with aplomb. That's what separates him from many other Bengalis in the industry. So when we heard him in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Moana, we were stoked. Yes, you read right! Bappi Lahiri had dubbed for both the films in Hindi. From Ambanis to Bappi Lahiri, Here Are Funny Dhanteras Memes and Jokes to Laugh at While You Look at Your Empty Bank Accounts

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Lahiri dubbed for Elton John who had a cameo in the spy thriller. He had said then, "When Fox approached me to dub for Elton John… I just lapped it up. The beauty is that we both are so similar, our style, our dressing, the way we sing… I had a great time dubbing for him." Don't believe him? Watch here... Bappi Lahiri Birthday Special: 11 Songs Of The Composer That's A Must For Everyone Who Believes Old Is Gold

Coming to Moana, Bappi Lahiri voiced Tomatoa who has a very lusty way of speech and the composer aced it!

And you thought he can only compose 'Samantha ka gaan'.

