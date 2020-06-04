Basu Chatterjee No More: Madhur Bhandarkar, Sujoy Ghosh and Other Celebs Mourn the Death of the Legendary Filmmaker (View Tweets)
Madhur Bhandarkar, Basu Chatterjee, Sujoy Ghosh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ace filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee who is known to direct movies like Choti Si Baat, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Baaton Baaton Mein, Rajnigandha and more breathed his last on Thursday (June 4) due to age-related illness. He was 93. Confirming the sad news, Ashoke Pandit via his Twitter account also updated fans about the deceased's last rites which will be performed today at Santacruz cremation around 2 pm on the same day. From the time this tragic news made its way online, celebrities and fans mourned the death of the legendary. Basu Chatterjee had made his Bollywood debut in the year 1969 with Sara Akash which won him Filmfare Best Screenplay Award. Basu Chatterjee Passes Away; Ashoke Pandit Confirms the Sad News of the Legendary Filmmaker

Madhur Bhandarkar, Arindam Sil and more were among the first ones to express their grief over the tragic news. Indeed, 2020 is turning out to be a dark phase for the entertainment industry. Check out some of the celeb's tweets below: Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences, Says ‘He Gave Us Gems Like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor’ (View Post)

For the unversed, not only Bollywood films, but Basu Chatterjee also helmed a few Bengali films namely Hothat BrishtiHochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din. He also had directed two hit TV serials namely Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. May his soul rest in peace.