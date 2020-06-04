Basu Chatterjee No More: Madhur Bhandarkar, Sujoy Ghosh and Other Celebs Mourn the Death of the Legendary Filmmaker (View Tweets)

Madhur Bhandarkar, Basu Chatterjee, Sujoy Ghosh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ace filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee who is known to direct movies like Choti Si Baat, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Baaton Baaton Mein, Rajnigandha and more breathed his last on Thursday (June 4) due to age-related illness. He was 93. Confirming the sad news, Ashoke Pandit via his Twitter account also updated fans about the deceased's last rites which will be performed today at Santacruz cremation around 2 pm on the same day. From the time this tragic news made its way online, celebrities and fans mourned the death of the legendary. Basu Chatterjee had made his Bollywood debut in the year 1969 with Sara Akash which won him Filmfare Best Screenplay Award. Basu Chatterjee Passes Away; Ashoke Pandit Confirms the Sad News of the Legendary Filmmaker.

Madhur Bhandarkar, Arindam Sil and more were among the first ones to express their grief over the tragic news. Indeed, 2020 is turning out to be a dark phase for the entertainment industry. Check out some of the celeb's tweets below: Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences, Says ‘He Gave Us Gems Like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor’ (View Post).

Madhur Bhandarkar

Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020

Arindam Sil

Rest in Peace Basuda #BasuChatterjee. Indian cinema will always remember you for your sensitive movies. Remembering such good adda times spent such long back. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) June 4, 2020

Harsha Bhogle

What a man! Lit up our younger movie-going days with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, so many more. #BasuChatterjee. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2020

Kushan Nandy

#BasuChatterjee, the man who gave us so many enchanting and memorable films, is no more. Had the opportunity to meet him a few times and I have yet to meet a younger soul in his 80s... Sir, your films will stay eternal, just like the smell of Rajnigandha. #RestinPeace — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) June 4, 2020

Ram Kamal

Have been fortunate enough to have met Basu Chatterjee, "You know what, Rajnigandha was made in 3.5 lakhs," he said. "Money can't buy you the art of telling a story, you need a soul and some money ofcourse!" He has been a great inspiration to many, including me. #BasuChatterjee🙏 — Ram Kamal । राम कमल (@Ramkamal) June 4, 2020

Sujoy Ghosh

basu chatterjee moves on. for me very few sees the lighter side of life like he did. all his films have a smirk on their faces. i'm a big fan. and i have kahaani 2 to prove it. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 4, 2020

For the unversed, not only Bollywood films, but Basu Chatterjee also helmed a few Bengali films namely Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din. He also had directed two hit TV serials namely Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. May his soul rest in peace.