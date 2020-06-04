Basu Chatterjee Passes Away; Ashoke Pandit Confirms the Sad News of the Legendary Filmmaker

Basu Chatterjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Basu Chatterjee was one of the legendary director-screenwriter of Indian Cinema. The veteran filmmaker passed away at due to age-related illness. The news of his demise has been confirmed by Ashoke Pandit on Twitter. He tweeted, “I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.” Music Composer Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42.

Basu Chatterjee is best known for films such as Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajnigandha, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha, Chameli Ki Shaadi among others. Before getting into filmmaking, he had worked as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly tabloid Blitz. It was 18 years later, he decided to change his career paths and then assisted Basu Bhattacharya in the film Teesri Kasam that starred Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman in the lead role. It was in 1969 when Basu Chatterjee had made his directorial debut with the movie Sara Akash. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s Shocking Deaths Make Twitterati Label This Year As #Black2020.

Basu Chatterjee has directed some of the popular stars of Hindi Cinema such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna, and many others. Besides directing Hindi movies, Basu Chatterjee has also helmed Bengali films such as Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.