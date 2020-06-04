Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Offers Condolences, Says ‘He Gave Us Gems Like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor’ (View Post)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Basu Chatterjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian Cinema has lost another precious gem, Basu Chatterjee. He was one of the legendary filmmaker and screenwriter of the industry who has given numerous critically acclaimed films. His demise has left not only the film fraternity saddened but also the members of Indian politics. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to offer condolences. In her post she has mentioned about the amazing contributions made by the legend through his works. Basu Chatterjee Passes Away; Ashoke Pandit Confirms the Sad News of the Legendary Filmmaker.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity.” The news of Basu Chatterjee’s demise was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit on the micro-blogging site. He also mentioned that the last rites of the veteran filmmaker will take place today at 2pm. He mentioned in his post, “I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji.” Pandit also wrote, “It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Tweet On Basu Chatterjee’s Death

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

Basu Chatterjee’s films were light-hearted stories of middle-class families and also focused on marital and love relationships. He also made films that dealt with social and moral issues. Basu Chatterjee had won National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for the film Durga that released in 1991.