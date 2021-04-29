Salman Khan surprised his fans by announcing that the second song from his film Radhe, will be out on April 30. The melody is tiled as Dil De Diya and it stars Jacquline Fernandez alongside the superstar. The song has been sung by Kamaal Khan & Payal Dev whereas Shabina Khan has choreographed it. However, the most interesting thing to note here is that it's Himesh Reshammiya who has composed the soon-to-be-out number. Now, if you are a Bollywood buff, you'll know when Salman, Himesh come together, it's a commercial song at its best. Radhe: You Can Watch Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Film Online on ZEE5 With One Year Subscription at Just Rs 499! Here’s How.

As in the past, the two have collaborated for many songs and each one of them has been a blockbuster. And with Dil De Diya releasing tomorrow, all we hope is that it also turns out to be a hit. But before that, let's take a look at the top five songs of Himesh and Salman which proves that the two are a superhit combination. Here, we go. Radhe Song ‘Dil De Diya’ Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez To Be Out on April 30!

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This title song from the movie of the same name is hit among fans. It's like if you attend an Indian wedding and not hear this playing, that's next to impossible. Right from the tunes to the energetic beats, the song is ah-mazing. Watch.

Jumme Ki Raat

From 2014's flick Kick, this catchy song of Salman Khan starred Jacquline Fernandez. While it was sung by Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal, the fast music was given by Himesh. One of the most loved Sallu tracks.

Just Chill

Kids from the 2000s will surely remember this fun song. Just Chill is also Reshammiya's creation which also starred Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan. The track is definitely a superb party/disco number. Have a look.

Odhli Chunariya

Yus, don't be shocked, but this romantic number from Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998) is also composed by Himesh. Salman and Reshammiya's collab is magical and the way both have been together is commendable. This one starred Kajol.

Teri Meri

This song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman is just out of the world. With Himesh's music and of course Sallu's hot charm, the track has all the right ingredients and that's why it received loads of love. It's from the movie Bodyguard and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Radhe is all set to release online on ZEE5's ZEEPlex and will also make it to theatres on May 13 i.e Eid 2021. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and more in key roles. Now, we wait for Dil De Diya. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2021 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).