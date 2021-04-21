The second wave of COVID-19 has led to mayhem in India. With this, right from the common man to the celebs, all are suffering. Amid this, the showbiz business has also been severely hit, as there's more loss and no profit. Many Bollywood films are getting postponed or opting for the OTT route. Now, after analysing the current situation the makers of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has taken a major decision. As the superstar's film will now release in theatres as well as go the digital way on the same day. Radhe: Salman Khan's Eid 2021 Movie To Release At The Theatres And On Digital Platform Simultaneously On May 13, Trailer Drops Tomorrow.

Now, if you are the one who's a Salman Khan fan, and don't want to visit the theatre in midst of the coronavirus scare, this OTT release is a boon. However, just in case, you are confused on where to binge-watch the flick, fret not, as we have got you covered. Radhe releases on the occasion of Eid 2021. Check it out. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan Abides by His Eid Release Commitment, Film To Arrive in Theatres on May 13.

Radhe's Release Date

Salman Khan's much-awaited film finally got its release date, and it is going to make it to the theatres as well as on the digital platform on May 13, which is Eid.

When Is Radhe's Trailer Releasing?

Well, along with the film's release date announcement, the makers also confirmed that Radhe's trailer will be out on April 22. Excited, right?

Check It Out:

Where To Watch Radhe?

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released in theatres worldwide; adhering to the COVID protocols issued by the government as well as on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex. FYI, Zeeplex is also available on DTH platforms like Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV giving the audience multiple options to watch the film as per their comfort and convenience.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).